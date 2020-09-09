LOMA RICA (CBS SF) — The Willow Fire in Yuba County forced the evacuations of 3,000 residents early Wednesday as the blaze grew to 1,000 acres.

The fire started around midnight in Loma Rica, 15 miles northeast of Marysville. Around 4 a.m., the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office ordered an evacuation of the town as the fire had already grown to 300 acres.

The fire grew to 1,000 acres by 10 a.m. and fire crews were receiving air support.

At 11 a.m., a voluntary evacuation advisory was issued for residents living above Marysville Road.

The Yuba County Sheriff’s office established an evacuation intake site at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, which is also housing small and large animals.

According to CBS 13 in Sacramento, here are all the road closures in the area:

Several roads are closed in the area, including:

Oregon Hill Rd @ Indiana Ranch Rd

Indiana Ranch Rd @ Eagle Trl

Forbestown Rd @ New York House Rd

Frenchtown Rd @ New York House Rd

La Porte Rd @ Honcut Ridge

Frenchtown Rd @ Marysville Rd

Forbestown Rd @ New York Flat Rd

Fruitland Rd @ Honcut Rd

Fruitland Rd @ Loma Rica Rd

Peoria Rd @ Dolan Harding Rd

Township Rd @ Peoria Rd

Willow Glen Rd @ Marysville Rd

This fire is separate from the Bear Fire, which is nearby and has spread to over 250,000 acres as of press time.

Follow this story for updates.