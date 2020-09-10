SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Foggy, overcast skies were what most people were seeing Thursday morning, a day after looking out their windows to see views that resembled a post-apocalyptic landscape.

The orange skies above the Bay Area made national headlines Wednesday, but Thursday morning’s sky was more like being on Earth than on Mars. The changes, however, also mean the air quality has worsened.

“The difference today is that smoke is not just aloft up in the higher levels of the atmosphere but now settling down to the service this is a big concern because we are starting off our day with unhealthy air quality this morning,” said KPIX 5 weather anchor Mary Lee.

Dealing with unhealthy air quality and even very unhealthy air for parts of the North Bay & into San Francisco this morning. A Spare the Air Alert remains in effect today. Please be safe & limit outdoor exposure if you can. @KPIXtv #kpix #bayarea #cawx #bayareawx #BayAreaFires pic.twitter.com/dTTCr98XZ2 — Mary Lee (@MaryKPIX) September 10, 2020

The massive layer of smoke from the state’s wildfires draped over the San Francisco Bay Area, turning skies early Wednesday into an eerie dark orange haze and covering cars, yards and homes with layers of ash.

SMOKY SKYLINE

Check out the spooky orange skies across the #BayArea from their timelapse from #KPIX editor @mollymiklos. https://t.co/reVR7o0n6Z pic.twitter.com/S1t9pDksqU — KPIX 5 (@KPIXtv) September 10, 2020

The smoke in the upper atmosphere scattered wavelengths of blue light, allowing only the warmer colors to reach the Earth’s surface. The effect was most pronounced in San Francisco, where bright red-colored photos of the city’s iconic landmarks, Lombard Street, Embarcadero, Coit Tower, Golden Gate Bridge, and Bay Bridge, flooded social media.

ALSO READ: ‘Welcome To Mars’; SFO Passengers Describe Eye-Popping Aerial Images Of Smoky Skies

More than 2 million acres have burned so far in a series of wildfires in Northern California. Climate change experts at the University of California at Berkeley say fires and intense heat have always been a part of California’s identity but what’s alarming them the most is the rate at which these cases are occurring. They say they have seen this coming for a while.

Once upon a time, the apocalypse was shown In-side this theatre. #KPIX pic.twitter.com/tlCY0SjAKu — Larry Laks (@LaksLarry) September 10, 2020

“Unfortunately we can expect more of the same. That is absolutely clear because all the science is very consistent that these are the kinds of events that have been predicted for decades and all of the signs point to more of the same,” said David Ackerly, UC’s Dean of Rausser College.