SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem will be providing KPIX 5 users with a weekly tip list on how best to survive the current coronavirus outbreak.

Remember 9/11, Orange SF, a Baycation and more.

9-11 : NEVER FORGET

Support the reopening of New York’s 9/11 museum. It opens to the public Saturday following events for families today. A reminder to all to never, ever forget the events of that horrific day 19 years ago.

911memorial.org

BAYCATION: GUERNEVILLE

The little blink and you’ll miss it town along the Russian River is open for business with the fires in the rearview mirror. Book an overnight stay, enjoy the great restaurants and world-class wineries, and soak up the natural beauty coupled with small-town charm. Check out my story about a resilient river town and an interview with Guerneville resident and entrepreneur Christa Luedtke here.

sfbaytimes.com/guerneville-recovery

BOOK: DAVID CHANG GETS PEACHY

Celebrated New York Chef David Chang – the chef behind Momofuku and Milk Bar has a new book out – “Eat a Peach.” It’s a warts-and-all memoir where Chang talks candidly and honestly about his struggles with anger and depression. He’s a dad now and appears to be in his happiest place yet, while at the same time dealing with the biggest challenges of his career. Available now in local book stores.

momofuku.com/our-company/team

FOOTBALL: GO NINERS

Sunday 1 pm – It’s game day again and the San Francisco 49ers have their first matchup this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals at an empty Levi’s Stadium. Check out the rest of the season and learn why this one is different, very different at the 49ers online home.

49ers.com

PHOTOGRAPHY: ORANGE SF

This past Wednesday for the first time in my memory tomorrow’s sunrise seemed uncertain. The entire city of San Francisco and much of the Bay Area woke up wondering what on earth is going on and what has happened to Mother Time. It felt like dawn at midday with street lights ignited and cars moving slowly and deliberately with the beams on. What else can 2020 bring? Well, on that day it brought everyone with a camera or phone to the streets or to their windows to capture the rare and bizarre rusty red sky above.

Check out the photos here.

SHOP: ROLLING STONES

The old kids on the block The ROLLING STONES have just opened a brick and mortar store RS NO. 9 Carnaby in London. Good news, there is also an online component. It’s the ultimate music merch store with music, fashion, accessories, and all things Stones. Check out the goods, but no touching at Rolling Stones.com. It’s only Rock ‘n Roll but I like it.

carnaby.therollingstonesshop.com

MOVIE REUNION: PRINCESS BRIDE

It’s the movie reunion that many have dreamed of. “Princess Bride Reunion” returns in a virtual performance this Sunday. It will feature original cast members Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Chris Sarandon, Mandy Patinkin, Wallace Shawn, Carol Kane, the film’s director Rob Reiner and “special guests.” In addition to the table read, the reunited cast will partake in a virtual Q&A moderated by Patton Oswalt. The virtual table read will live stream only once, on September 13th at 5 pm PT. Fans of the film can RSVP to watch.

secure.actblue.com/donate/princess-bride-reunion

FUNDRAISER: RAPHAEL HOUSE

Join me for a virtual fundraiser for Raphael House – a place to call home for San Francisco families recently homeless. The virtual gala includes a chance to partake in a cooking class with yours truly and my mate (Man V Food host) Adam Richman. See you Saturday at 6 pm. raphaelhouse.org

GO FUND ME: CAMP OZIKU

A treasured camp for children affected by cancer has burned in the North Complex. Camp Okizu in Berry Creek, Butte County has sustained “significant damage” in the complex fire. This special camp for kids has been a memory maker for so many Bay Area families. Support the recovery effort by donating to the special relief fund.

okizu.org

IMBIBE: SCHROEDER STYLE

One of San Francisco’s favorite brew houses, Schroeder’s – a Bavarian ale hall since 1896 – is open again and is inviting you to come and enjoy the eats & brews. Enjoy tasty eats like Kartoffell Tots: caraway salt, malt vinegar aioli ($7); Bavarian Pretzel with Wild Turkey bourbon mustard ($12; add beer cheese for $3), Wursts and Burgers on pretzel buns with a small side of Kartoffell Tots. Options include a Beyond burger and Jager Schnitzel; Sausage Platters (eight sausages, pickles, sauerkraut, mustards) $59 or to-go Sausage Party Packs priced at $75-200 (eight assorted sausages on pretzel buns, with toppings and condiments; serves 8-10) – (15 assorted sausages, pretzels buns, 3 giant pretzels, Kartoffel tots, with topping and condiments; serves 15-20). Sweets in the parklet include Root Beer Floats with Fiorello’s Vanilla Gelato, root beer, whipped cream, Maraschino cherry, and Cinnamon Sugar Churros with lingonberry and warm chocolate dipping sauces at $10 each.

Mark your calendar for Oktoberfest launching in just a few weeks. Enjoy outdoor dining Tuesday – Friday from Noon to 7 pm

schroederssf.com

As I wrap up this list PLEASE support your favorite Bay Area restaurants by ordering food to go. COVID-19 and now smoke from fires choking the outdoor dining experience. It is almost too much for many to bear so please support however you can. Thank you.

Email suggestions for the list to: liamsf@aol.com

Follow me on socials @liammayclem