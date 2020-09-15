REDWOOD CITY: A coalition of San Mateo County agencies released an updated version of the county’s plans for reopening during the pandemic that will allow some schools to reopen for in-classroom learning.
The San Mateo County Office of Education (SMCOE), San Mateo County Health, and the Coalition for Safe Schools and Communities collaborated on the new framework, which officials say is “based on science and best practices.”
“It places a special focus on equity and serving students with special needs, and is built around the Four Pillars for a safe return to in-person instruction – health and hygiene, face coverings, physical distancing, and limiting gatherings,” the county’s announcement read.
The updated plans come after San Mateo County Health and the California Department of Public Health approved waivers for 20 schools in the county. These schools have used the framework to create plans for bringing students back on campus for in-person instruction.
“The Pandemic Recovery Framework reflects the best – and safest – path for bringing students and school staff back on campus for in-person instruction,” San Mateo County Superintendent of Schools Nancy Magee said. “The expertise and guidance provided by San Mateo County Health in collaboration with the San Mateo County Office of Education, provides school leaders with the most current information and protocols to help guide school operations decisions for schools countywide.”
For more information on the Pandemic Recovery Framework as well as related resources, visit the SMCOE website.
