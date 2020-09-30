ANGWIN (CBS SF) — The Glass Fire grew to more than 48,000 acres as flames roared through the steep, rugged canyons near Angwin early Wednesday while an army of weary firefighters, on the brink from exhaustion nearly two months of intense firefights in Northern California, battled to keep the blaze from spilling over Highway 29.

As of Wednesday morning, the combined fire had grown to 48,440 acres, burned at least 90 homes, had forced nearly 100,000 residents to evacuate, was threatening 22,553 structures and 2 percent contained.

“Here in California with all the (wildlands) interface areas, these fires become very disastrous with the amount of structures and populous that’s impacted,” said Cal Fire Operations Chief Billy See.

As if the terrain and exhaustion were not enough of a challenge, the firefighters were also bracing for another dramatic change in the weather. The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather warning for the burn area, predicting increasing winds and temperatures soaring 15-25 degree above normal beginning Thursday morning.

“Periods of moderate northerly winds will develop as early as Wednesday night and last through Friday,” the weather service said. “This

will combine with very low afternoon humidity and little or no nighttime recovery along with critically dry fuels.”

Cal Fire officials split the firefight into two zones on Tuesday under the combined name of the Glass Fire. The east zone is the firefight in Napa Valley. The west zone is on near Santa Rosa.

Fatigue is a growing factor among the more than 1,000 firefighters battling the flames.

“It’s been a long season,” See said. “Most of them have been going since the middle of July without rest from fire to fire to fire here in the northern part of the state. So we are doing the best we can with the resources we have on the incident.”

A vast majority of the state and federal firefighters battling the Glass Fire were just ending a tough, month-long firefight with the nearby LNU Lightning Complex Fire that has burned 363,220 acres, destroyed hundreds of homes and claimed five lives.

The incident command team including See drove 100 miles north Tuesday from the Santa Cruz Mountains where they wrapping up management of the CZU Lightning Complex fire that burned 86,000 acres and destroyed hundreds of home in the timber-rich region.

Evacuation Order Information:

There was also a touch of irony for some of the fire crews. They have been here before. The current blaze was rolling through an area saved by the efforts of Cal Fire, local and federal firefighters from the devastating Tubbs, Nunn and Abode fires in October 2017.

“We are actually utilizing some of those control lines (left behind in 2017) on the outer edge to fight this fire,” See said. “This land has no fire history that’s recorded. This is burning in the acreage that we saved in 2017. So when it came over the ridge into Sonoma County, into Santa Rosa, this is all unburned vegetation that did not burn in 2017. It’s created a problem for the firefighters.”

As Wednesday dawned the most intense firefight was along Highway 29 near the evacuated Napa County communities of Angwin and Calistoga. Evacuations orders were expanded in the area late Wednesday night and firefighters were trying to prevent the flames from advancing over the ridge and into the communities of the Pope Valley.

“Fire exists in the hills above Silverado Trail north and east of town and the fire has approached 29 north of town but has not crossed,” Calistoga city officials posted late Tuesday. “While fire has come up to the Calistoga city limits, there has not been any fire within the city limits.”

FIRE EVACUATION MAPS: Sonoma County | Napa County

While the fire continued to advance to the north, large and small vintners in the world famous wine growing region were still coming to grips with the devastation left by the blaze.

Along Silverado Trail, the damage ranged from an array of solar panels bordering the burned hillside at the Davis Estates Winery to total devastation of the famed Newton winery and Chateau Boswell.

This is what’s left of Newton winery. It was a unique property and beautiful view! 😔 pic.twitter.com/j24pXftKOb — David B (@dsbvino) September 28, 2020

Farther up the road, Fairwinds Estate Winery has also been devastated. The tasting room, bottling operation and fermentation tanks were all under the same roof and now the wines stored in barrels appear to be a total loss.

The fire also had its way with Hourglass Winery. Owner Jeff Smith said the fire circled around on the ridge above for about 24 hours before it finally dropped down early Monday morning onto the property. The 160-year-old residence that served as a welcome center for guests has been leveled. It also melted the plastic roof over the tanks, probably destroying the 2020 vintage that has been fermenting for a few weeks now.

But Smith says, because 2019’s wine was protected in an underground cave, the business will at least have some revenue this year.

“It’s a confluence of drought and climate change and a variety of different other factors…it’s very difficult,” Smith said. “I don’t think winemaking has ever been for the faint of heart, you know?”