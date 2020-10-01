CONCORD (CBS SF) — The city of Concord announced Wednesday that it will open its 19 playgrounds on Thursday following new guidance from state public health officials.
As of Monday, all public playgrounds that are fully outdoors are allowed to reopen, according to a list of new rules the state issued on Monday.
Visitors ages two and up will be required to wear a face mask while at the playground and should maintain six feet of distance between each other. State public health officials also suggest visitors limit their time at a playground to 30 minutes.
Concord Public Works staff inspected all of the city’s playgrounds Wednesday in anticipation of their reopening and installed signage laying out the rules for using a playground and reducing the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Concord officials also reminded residents to follow Contra Costa County’s ongoing public health guidance for frequent hand-washing, physical distancing and staying home when sick.
