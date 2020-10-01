HAYWARD (CBS SF) – Officials in the City of Hayward are apologizing after hundreds of food boxes given to those in need had a letter from President Donald Trump.

“Several hundred boxes of food distributed today during the weekly City of Hayward No-Contact Food Distribution contained something they shouldn’t have: a letter on White House stationary containing language deemed to be political propaganda and carrying the signature of President Trump,” the city said Thursday.

The food boxes with the letters came to the city through the federal Coronavirus Food Assistance Program administered by the FDA, officials said.

According to Politico, food boxes with the president’s message were sent to groups distributing food to needy families across the country.

“As President, safeguarding the health and well-being of our citizens is one of my highest priorities,” the letter reads, in part. “As part of our response to coronavirus, I prioritized sending nutritious food from our farmers to families in need throughout America.”

Hayward officials said the letters have “upset administrators, staff members and volunteers at nutrition assistance centers across the country” and that it was also the case during Thursday’s food distribution at Chabot College.

Officials said they removed the letters after discovering them, but not before nearly 700 boxes were distributed. The city said the letters were “inappropriate and a potential violation of law for public officials to use public resources for political purposes and to attempt to influence the outcome of an election.”

“That clearly was not the intent of the City of Hayward,” the city went on to say. “We can’t speak for the White House, Trump administration and the FDA.”

Hayward has been holding a weekly food distribution at Chabot College since August. It is open to all Bay Area residents.