MONTARA STATE BEACH (CBS SF) — Firefighters on the San Mateo County coast were searching for possible survivors Friday after a car was spotted at the bottom of a cliff at Montara State Beach, authorities said.

According to reports from Cal Fire, the vehicle was spotted overturned down the cliff at Montara Friday morning.

Firefighters rappelled down to the car to render aid, but no driver or passengers were found in or near the vehicle.

Montara State Beach is located about eight miles north of Half Moon Bay along State Highway 1.

The Cal Fire San Mateo Santa Cruz Unit Twitter account posted photos and information on the discovery Friday afternoon shortly after 1 p.m.

Coastside Firefighters rappelled down a cliff at Montara State Beach after a car was spotted upside down this morning. No driver or passengers were found in the vehicle. They are continuing to search the area. pic.twitter.com/5WBlT2k9qM — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) October 2, 2020

Firefighters are continuing to search the area.

Accidents involving cars driving off Highway 1 along that stretch are not uncommon. In late August, a driver died after plunging 200 feet down a cliff near Devil’s Slide north of Montara at Grey Whale Cove.

Late last year, dashboard camera footage captured another vehicle driving off Highway 1 at the same location.