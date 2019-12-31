



PACIFICA (KPIX 5) – Dash cam video has surfaced of a car that purportedly plunged off a cliff along the San Mateo County coast on Monday. Meanwhile, an intense search continues for the driver.

A witness reported seeing the vehicle headed northbound on Highway 1 go over a cliff near Devil’s Slide and Gray Whale Cove State Park on Monday morning. In the video obtained by KPIX 5, which was also sent to authorities, a vehicle believed to be a green Lexus is seen missing a sharp turn, going full speed over the edge.

According to a tweet from Cal Fire, tire tracks had been found coming off the highway and in a cliff-top parking turnoff going off the edge. Car parts had also been located in the waters below. However, authorities said, it was unclear if the parts are connected to the case.

Authorities have launched a search by land, sea and air, but the driver or the vehicle have not been found as of Tuesday afternoon.

“The Coast Guard is asking if anyone knows of the person who might have been in a green Lexus vehicle that is overdue, or they’re not sure where they are, please give the Coast Guard a call,” Coast Guard Lt. Toni Pehrson said Monday.

The California Highway Patrol is searching for additional witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP at 415-407-3741.