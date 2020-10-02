ALBANY (CBS SF) — A racehorse died Thursday at Golden Gate Fields, bringing the total horse deaths at the track for the year to 22, according to the California Horse Racing Board and advocates for racehorses.

The 7-year-old gelding Cool Hunter was in the third race at the track and was chasing the pace when he “went wrong” and was “vanned off.” He was later euthanized, horse advocates said.

In his career Cool Hunter had 40 starts, took first place four times, and earned nearly $63,000 over his career, according to his profile on horse race statistics website Equibase. This year alone Cool Hunter had 11 starts, one first place finish, and earned $18,550.

Cool Hunter is the 84th horse death this year in California due to all causes including, among others, racing and training. Golden Gate Fields already passed last year’s track total for horse deaths, 20, last month. Four horses died on the track in August and another died in September.

The Stronach Group, the Ontario, Canada-based company that owns Golden Gate Fields and many other racetracks, did not provide a statement by press time.

