SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A pedestrian died of his injuries early Monday after being hit by a pickup truck in San Jose on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The crash happened at about 6:09 p.m. on Sunday in the area of 1690 Story Road. San Jose police said a woman drove into the parking lot of a shopping plaza and attempted to park her vehicle, a 2009 Ford F-150. She accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of the brake and hit the pedestrian and a food trailer, according to police.

The pedestrian, an adult male, was taken to a hospital and he succumbed to his injuries at about 2 a.m. Monday. His identity was being withheld until the coroner’s office could notify his next of kin.

The driver was not hurt and she remained on the scene and cooperated with police. It was the 38th fatal collision in San Jose in 2020 and the 39th victim. It was also the 16th auto vs. pedestrian fatal crash of 2020.

Anyone with information on the incident was urged to contact Detective Templeman #3556 of the San Jose Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654

The crash happened just hours after and about a mile away from another crash on Story Road, where a driver plowed into a group of outdoor diners at Grand Century Plaza, sending eight people to the hospital including two with life-threatening injuries.