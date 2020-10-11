SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — An elderly driver careened his vehicle into an outdoor eating area at Grand Century Plaza Sunday, sending eight people to the hospital with injuries, authorities said.
San Jose police tweeted that the crash took place at around 12:27 p.m. at the plaza located at Story Rd. and McLaughlin Ave.
Preliminary investigation has determined that the elderly male driver may have suffered a medical issue that caused him to lose control of his vehicle and collided into the area being used for outdoor food service.
“Indications are the elderly male may have been in medical distress prior to the collision,” San Jose police tweeted.
Eight people were transported to local hospitals with injuries ranging from major to minor.
No other information was immediately available.
