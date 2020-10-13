SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — Bay Area metal legends Metallica announced an acoustic livestream concert Tuesday to raise money for its nonprofit foundation.

Metallica’s Helping Hands Concert & Auction, scheduled for Nov. 14 at 2 p.m., is the group’s first worldwide pay-per-view event, according to the band. The band states that “100% of money raised goes directly to help someone in need,” as proceeds will go to its charity, All Within My Hands (AWMH).

Tickets for the livestream on nugs.tv range from $14.99 for general admission to $95 (plus shipping) for the VIP Virtual Fan Ticket Bundle, which includes a T-shirt, digital download and other bonuses. Ticket buyers can also repeat watch the concert for 48 hours after it’s over.

The band established its charity in 2017, which went on to direct millions of dollars to organizations providing workforce education, food to the needy, and other services. Recently, AWMH donated $250,000 to wildfire relief efforts across the west coast.

November’s livestream will be the band’s second AWMH fundraising concert and auction. Metallica hosted the first one at San Francisco’s Masonic Auditorium back in 2018.

AMWH’s name comes from a song on Metallica’s 2003 album, “St. Anger.”