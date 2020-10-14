WATCH NOW:Supreme Court Confirmation Hearings - Amy Coney Barrett Faces Senators' Questions
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — An Oakland man suspected in a shooting on Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland last week has been arrested, authorities said Wednesday.

The California Highway Patrol said officers responded to the shooting on October 6 after the victim had driven to the Oakland Police Department to report the incident.

A CHP officer arrests I-580 shooting suspect Troy Marbray. (California Highway Patrol)

Police contacted the CHP and its Special Investigations Unit detectives identified the suspect as 22-year-old Troy Marbray of Oakland and obtained an arrest warrant, the CHP said.

On Monday, Marbray was arrested in Oakland and found with a loaded firearm in his backpack. He was booked on charges of attempted murder, assault with a firearm, and shooting at an occupied vehicle.

