OAKLAND (CBS SF) — An Oakland man suspected in a shooting on Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland last week has been arrested, authorities said Wednesday.
The California Highway Patrol said officers responded to the shooting on October 6 after the victim had driven to the Oakland Police Department to report the incident.
Police contacted the CHP and its Special Investigations Unit detectives identified the suspect as 22-year-old Troy Marbray of Oakland and obtained an arrest warrant, the CHP said.
On Monday, Marbray was arrested in Oakland and found with a loaded firearm in his backpack. He was booked on charges of attempted murder, assault with a firearm, and shooting at an occupied vehicle.
