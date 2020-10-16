SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – An arrest has been made in connection with a ring-tailed lemur that was stolen from its enclosure at the San Francisco Zoo earlier this week.

Police said Friday that 30-year-old Cory McGilloway of Los Angeles was arrested and booked in San Rafael on Thursday on an unrelated matter. McGilloway will be transported to San Francisco County Jail where he will be booked on multiple charges, including burglary, grand theft of an animal, looting and vandalism.

Zoo officials said the 21-year-old lemur, named “Maki,” was discovered missing from the Lipman Family Lemur Forest habitat on Wednesday morning. Police later confirmed that a crime had occurred and was connected to the lemur’s disappearance.

“The enclosure where Maki is housed is a secure space that’s under lock and key and that enclosure was damaged and forced open to get the lemur,” said SFPD spokesperson Officer Robert Rueca.

On Thursday afternoon, a woman in Daly City spotted Maki near the Hope Lutheran Church playground, about four miles from the zoo. The animal was successfully captured and was brought home by zoo staff.

“While he’s back here, he’s still agitated, dehydrated and hungry. We’re working with our vet teams and wellness teams to get him back to health,” San Francisco Zoo CEO Tanya Peterson said at a press briefing on Friday.

“He’s socially distancing from his primate family, but we hope to get him returning back to his family soon,” Peterson went on to say.

The zoo had offered a $2,100 reward in the case, but it was not immediately clear who would receive the reward.

According to Marin County jail records, McGilloway was also booked on charges of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, receiving stolen property and shoplifting.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact SFPD at 415-575-444 or via text at “TIP411,” with the message starting with “SFPD.”