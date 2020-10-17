SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Two men were dead and three other victims hospitalized Friday night after a shooting at San Jose’s Nuevo Vallarta Restaurant, authorities said.

San Jose police tweeted that officers responded to calls reporting a shooting at 11:40 p.m. at the restaurant location in the 100 block of S. Capitol Ave.

Upon arrival, the discovered five shooting victims. They did not say if the victims were found inside the restaurant or in the parking lot outside.

Two of the adult male victims died of their wounds. Three others were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. They were the 34th and 35th homicides of the year in San Jose.

The investigation forced several surrounding residential streets to be closed for several hours.

No other information was immediately available. Hours later, officers responded to a stabbing that left a man dead. The incident was reported at 4 a.m. in the area of Coyote Rd and Delridge Dr in the southern part of the city.

An adult male victim was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injury. He was San Jose’s 36th homicide of the year. No other details have been released.

The San Jose shooting was the latest in a rash of deadly incidents of gun violence across the San Francisco Bay Area since Wednesday.

On Friday night, San Francisco police responded to a pair of deadly shootings that left two people dead and three wounded in the span of about half an hour.

Shortly before 8 p.m. police from SFPD’s Bayview Station responded to a shooting scene in the 300 block of Hunter’s Point Blvd. to find a man in his late forties suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Then, at 8:30 p.m., four people were found shot in the 200 block of Schwerin Street in the city’s Ingleside neighborhood. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The condition of the others has not been released as of 10:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, a 44-year-old Richmond man has died from his wounds suffered in a Friday evening shooting, authorities said.

According to Richmond police, officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 900 block of 9th Street at around 6:51 p.m. Arriving officers found Joe Frank Walker III, 44, of Richmond, suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper torso. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Homicide detectives were following up on leads that an argument may have led to the shooting. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Richmond Police Department at (510) 620-6622.

A triple shooting in Oakland left at least one person dead on Thursday just blocks from another triple shooting one day prior.

The shooting happened near 89th Ave. and International Blvd at around 8:30 p.m. Oakland police said officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of 89th Avenue to investigate a Shotspotter activation.

Once at the scene, police said officers found two male adults and a female adult, all Oakland residents, each suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The Oakland Fire Department and an ambulance crew also responded and medical attention was provided to each of the victims.

One of the male victims was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The other two victims were taken to the hospital and their condition was not disclosed.

The circumstances surrounding what led up to the shooting were not immediately known, nor whether police have any suspects in custody.

On Wednesday, two people were killed and one was injured in a shooting less than a mile away in the same Webster neighborhood of East Oakland.

Oakland police have reported a major increase in street violence and shootings in early October. On Tuesday, the department tweeted that there were 166 ShotSpotter activations just between October 5-11. ShotSpotter activations have increased 53 percent over last year, police said.

On Thursday night in Fairfield, a deadly shooting at point-blank range turned a quiet Fairfield shopping mall into a crime scene.

Police said this happened around 11 p.m. in a parking lot off of Horizon Drive. The suspect was still on the loose.

ALSO READ: Fairfield Police Arrest Man Suspected of Shooting at Good Samaritan in Hotel Parking Lot

A nearby business caught the shooting on surveillance video. In that video, you can see a group of people standing outside of their cars in the parking lot. It’s only them until another car pulls in. It passed by but then doubled back.

Police said this is when that driver started an argument with the group, fired several fired shots and took off. A man in the group was hit and his friends scrambled to get him to the hospital but he didn’t survive.