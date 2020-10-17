SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Demonstrators tussled among themselves and taunted riot-geared San Francisco police officers Saturday during an uneasy free speech standoff at an afternoon protest near Twitter’s headquarters on Market St.

Groups from both the conservative right, including alleged members of the Proud Boys, and from liberal left gathered in San Francisco’s United Nations Plaza and on a street along side Twitter’s headquarters in a protest over the social media giant’s policing policy of hate speech and fake political news.

⁦@KPIXtv⁩ ⁦@SFPD⁩ officers formed a barrier to separate about 100 counter protestors from a small group of Trump supporters. Police trying to prevent clashes. Some of those Trump supporters reportedly include the proud boys. Their rally is at 1 pm at the UN Plaza. pic.twitter.com/LdPXrXJ770 — Da Lin (@DaKPIX) October 17, 2020

Within minutes of when the protest started, there was pushing, shoving and some punches thrown between those protesting with opposing views. One of the protest organizers — Philip Anderson — was punched in the face and lost some teeth.

Right wing free speech rally didn’t last long. Toothless Anderson and crew escorted away, protesters take to streets and march to Twitter HQ. pic.twitter.com/4SajHc5Q7N — Denis Ivan Perez (@dpi_19) October 17, 2020

The Free Speech Rally organizers took to a stage for speeches, but were drowned out by chants from Antifa supporters who also tossed water bottles.

Punches thrown as leftists chase a small right wing group behind police barriers. pic.twitter.com/xf0CLJgnEg — Michael Williams (@michaeldamianw) October 17, 2020

Dozens of riot-clad San Francisco police officers had setup barriers in the United Nations Plaza and kept a weary eye over the gathering.

Eventually, the crowd of Antifa supporters also spilled over onto Market Street and began marching down toward the waterfront.

Shield line is slowly making its way down Market Street pic.twitter.com/WIYx19PwkQ — Michael Williams (@michaeldamianw) October 17, 2020

The free speech protest took place just hours after thousands of demonstrators had taken to San Francisco streets for Women’s March 2020 and chanted “Dump Trump, Save Roe, Amy Barrett has got to go.”