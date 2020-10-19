WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — Pacific Gas and Electric is alerting of possible new Public Safety Power Shutoffs this week in the Bay Area and Northern California.

The utility’s Emergency Operations Center is preparing for a potential Diablo Wind event across Northern California, with a new PSPS watch for several geographic zones in the state, PG&E said Monday.

A seven-day PSPS forecast indicates potential outages beginning on Wednesday in counties close to the Oregon border, extending to North Bay and East Bay counties Thursday and Friday with highest probability in the North Bay mountains and near Mt. Diablo. Other regions under the PSPS Watch included the Northern Sacramento Valley and adjacent elevated terrain, and the Northern Sierra Nevada generally north of I-80, PG&E said.

The PSPS watch was based on Monday weather forecasts and PG&E said it would have more clarity on potential cities and counties impacted in the next 24-48 hours.

Last week, more than 40,000 people in 24 counties lost power because of the PSPS event initiated because of high winds combined with low humidity and severely dry vegetation. The same conditions prompting the National Weather Service to issue a new Red Flag Warning in the Bay Area from 11 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at 8 a.m. with the highest threat including the Napa County mountains and northeastern Sonoma County.