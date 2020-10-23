OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The East Bay Regional Park District is closing several parks on Sunday and Monday due to expected very strong winds and high fire danger at the start of next week.

Officials said they plan to close 11 parks early next week ahead of what they called a “20-year wind event.” Along with the strong winds, which can cause falling trees and branches, low humidity and dry elevation raises the risk of wildfires.

Park closures include:

Anthony Chabot Regional Park (including Anthony Chabot campground)

Claremont Canyon Regional Preserve

Huckleberry Botanic Regional Preserve

Kennedy Grove Regional Recreation Area

Lake Chabot Regional Park

Leona Canyon Open Space Regional Preserve

Reinhardt Redwood Regional Park

Roberts Regional Recreation Area

Sibley Volcanic Regional Preserve

Tilden Regional Park

Wildcat Canyon Regional Park (including Alvarado Park)

Officials said anyone entering the parks will be subject to citation or arrest.

The park closures come as the National Weather Service has declared a Fire Weather Watch for the East Bay Hills and valleys, along with the North Bay Mountains and Santa Cruz Mountains from Sunday morning through Tuesday morning.

A High Wind Watch has also been declared for all Bay Area counties and Santa Cruz County from 4 p.m. Sunday through Monday at 10 a.m.

A High Wind Watch has been issued from Sun 4 pm to Mon 10 am for the North & East Bay, SF Peninsula & Coast, SF Bay Shoreline, Santa Clara Valley, and Santa Cruz County.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/QbZiySz5lG — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 23, 2020

Forecasters said north to northeast winds in the valleys would range from 20 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph. Meanwhile, winds in the hills would range from 25 to 35 mph, with gusts ranging from 60 to 70 mph on the highest East Bay and North Bay peaks.