SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – More than a week after his abduction made international headlines, a ring-tailed lemur taken from the San Francisco Zoo appears to be recovering.

The zoo on Friday released pictures of “Maki,” who was taken earlier this month, back in his habitat at the Lipman Family Lemur Forest. “SF Zoo’s animal wellness teams report Maki is getting stronger every day and slowly beginning to re-socialize with his lemur companions,” the Zoo said in a statement.

Maki was discovered missing from his enclosure on October 14. A day later, the 21-year-old lemur was found about four miles from the zoo in neighboring Daly City. Elaine Liu told KPIX 5 that she and her son’s kindergarten friends saw Maki in a park.

“The kids were all watching the Lemur walking around and we found it sitting in one of the playhouses,” Liu recalled.

The animal was successfully captured and was brought home by zoo staff.

Authorities arrested 30-year-old Cory McGilloway of Los Angeles in connection with Maki’s abduction.

“We did receive a couple of very important tips from our tip line, and all the information was corroborated and helped in our investigation,” San Francisco Police Lt. Scott Ryan said at a press briefing last week.

As of Friday, McGilloway remained in Marin County Jail on unrelated charges. Police said once McGilloway is transferred to San Francisco County Jail, he will be booked on multiple charges, including burglary, grand theft of an animal, looting and vandalism.