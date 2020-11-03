OAKLAND (CBS / AP) — In an Election Day visit to the Bay Area, Gov. Gavin Newsom thanked poll workers and played basketball Tuesday at the Golden State Warriors’ downtown Oakland facility, which is also a polling place this year.

The Democratic governor lost a shooting game to Golden State guard Damion Lee and worked on a passing drill at the team’s former practice facility — now used for youth camps.

Newsom applauded the NBA for opening facilities for voting and ballot drop-offs, as well as the stand taken on social issues by some of the game’s biggest stars.

Everyone’s got their own “spin” on Election Day. The Warriors opened one of their facilities today as a vote center! Let’s do this CA. pic.twitter.com/WMkCKn7r2K — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 3, 2020

“I think sports has often been on the leading cutting edge of change,” Newsom said. “It’s been a force for good historically, and some of the most extraordinary icons in the social justice movement happen to be athletes.”

Along with the team’s Oakland facility, the Chase Center in San Francisco and the Kaiser Permanente Arena in Santa Cruz also served as polling places.

