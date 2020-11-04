BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A player on the Cal Golden Bears football team has tested positive for COVID-19 just days ahead of the team’s Pac-12 opener, according to the university.
A statement from Cal Athletics said the student-athlete received a positive result through a regularly scheduled daily antigen test, and a follow up supplemental PCR test also produced a positive result.
After the positive tests, several other players were held out of practice on Wednesday as contact tracing was being completed. The unidentified player will be quarantined and monitored, he was asymptomatic as of Wednesday evening.
Cal faces Washington at home on Saturday evening, the first game in the pandemic-shortened season.
Cal Athletics said the player was the first positive test within the Cal football program since daily testing began in October. Since June, Cal Athletics said it had conducted 3,547 COVID tests through October 30 with 20 positive results.
