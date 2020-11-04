SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — A little over 24 hours before they were to host the Green Bay Packers, the injury ravaged San Francisco 49ers have been forced to shut down their training facility Wednesday because of a positive COVID-19 test.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the development at the team’s Santa Clara facility. Schefter’s source told him wide receiver Kendrick Bourne had tested positive. It was not known if other players will also be forced to sit out after contract tracing.

49ers have shut down their facility due to COVID test results, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 4, 2020

The 49ers released the following statement:

“The San Francisco 49ers were informed today that a player has tested positive for COVID-19 and the individual immediately went into self-quarantine. Our organization has entered the NFL’s intensive protocol and we are working with the league on contact tracing to identify high risk individuals. All team functions will be conducted virtually today. The health and safety of our players, staff and community are the organization’s highest priority. We will continue to work closely with the NFL and medical professionals and will follow their direction.”

Bourne’s agent confirmed the positive test during a call with local reporter Matt Maiocco.

Kendrick Bourne’s agent, @henryorgann, tells me: "I just got off the phone with Kendrick this morning. He is extremely sad but taking this very seriously and isolating himself in the house.” Bourne is not feeling any symptoms, his agent said. #49ers — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) November 4, 2020

It was also not known what if any impact the report would have on Thursday night’s game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. The Packers were also dealing with their own COVID-19 related roster issues coming into the contest.

Running back A.J. Dillon reportedly tested positive and won’t play in Thursday’s game. Running back Jamaal Williams and linebacker Kamal Martin are also out because of COVID-19 protocols as close contacts.

Across the league positive tests have become an issue. On Tuesday, the Baltimore Ravens placed seven defensive players on the reserve/COVID-19 list as a result of contact tracing linked to ﻿Marlon Humphrey﻿’s positive test.

﻿Matt Judon﻿, ﻿Tyus Bowser﻿, ﻿Patrick Queen﻿, ﻿L.J. Fort﻿, Malik Harrison, ﻿Terrell Bonds﻿ and ﻿DeShon Elliott will have to undergo isolation for five days and will have to pass COVID-19 tests before they’re eligible to play in Baltimore’s Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Meanwhile, Arizona Cardinals linebacker Devon Kennard and cornerback Byron Murphy have been placed on reserve/COVID-19 list after positive test results over the weekend. Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury says both players would miss Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

In Dallas, Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton, who was expected to return to the lineup this week after sitting out with a concussion, was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, officially knocking him out of Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

And in Denver, Broncos GM John Elway and CEO Joe Ellis also have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.