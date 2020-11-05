EMERYVILLE (CBS SF) — One suspect was arrested and several others remained at large after a caravan of looters descended upon an Emeryville CVS store, stealing pharmaceuticals and leaving shelves ransacked.

Emeryville police said at around 8:22 p.m. officers responded to a call of looting taking place at a CVS store.

“Employees were on the premises and there was a large group of subjects stealing pharmaceuticals,” police said in a news release. “Officers arrived on scene and the group of subjects fled the scene in multiple vehicles.”

One suspect was not able to flee and was taken into custody at the scene. He was searched and a loaded handgun was discovered.

One employee suffered injuries during the incident and was transported to the hospital.

The unidentified subject was arrested on robbery and gun possession charges and transported to jail. His identity has not been released.