SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — After a positive COVID-19 test took away four players from the San Francisco 49ers before their game against the Green Bay Packers, those same players tested negative for the virus twice, while one Packer was tested positive after the game.

The 49ers lost to the Packers 34-17 Thursday night after a positive coronavirus test the day before sent four essential offensive players — LT Trent Williams, and wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and Kendrick Bourne — to the COVID/IR list. Bourne tested positive and the other three players were placed on the list for having contact with him.

Bourne and the others tested negative again Friday, after the heartbreaking loss, which frustrated the team as many felt they should’ve delayed the game.

Bourne’s agent Henry Organtold NFL Network reporter Mike Garofolo that the wide receiver was angry with the whole process.

“It’s frustrating because Kendrick has been really responsible with everything. He’s taken COVID-19 very seriously. It’s not a joke to him,” Organ told Garofolo.

Making things worse is the fact that Green Bay LB Krys Barnes tested positive for COVID-19 after the game — the second positive test for a Green Bay player in two weeks.

Still, the negative tests means the 49ers will have their offensive weapons back for their game against the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 15, if nothing else goes wrong. San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan told the media Friday that he not only expects Williams, Bourne and the others to return to the field, he expects star RB Raheem Mostert to join them. Mostert hasn’t played since Oct. 18, when he sprained his ankle during their game against the Los Angeles Rams.

In related news, doctors informed the 49ers that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo did not need surgery on his ankle after injuring it for the second time this season while playing the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday. The diagnosis means Garoppolo could return to the field between 4-6 weeks.

The team also reported that it’s signing former Washington Football Team quarterback Josh Johnson to the practice squad. The 34-year-old hasn’t thrown a ball professionally since 2018. If he passes COVID-19 tests, he can practice with the team next week.