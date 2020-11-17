MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (CBS SF) – Police on the Hawaiian island of Maui have arrested a California woman for alleged violations of the state’s COVID-19 quarantine orders.

According to the Maui Police Department, 52-year-old Colleen Proppe traveled to Honolulu from Dallas / Fort Worth International Airport on November 7 and arrived on Maui the following day.

When Proppe arrived on Maui, police said she did not have an exemption to the state’s 14-day quarantine requirement and failed to complete the mandatory health form. She also allegedly did not check into the lodging location where she was supposed to quarantine.

Police said Proppe posted several pictures of her on Maui to her social media followers and was arrested on Saturday. She has been charged for violating emergency Rules and Orders and Unsworn Falsification to Authorities.

“Please remember, even in paradise, there is Covid-19,” Maui Police said in a statement.

As of this week, police said Proppe remained in custody on $6,000 bail.

According to The Maui News of Wailuku, Proppe pleaded not guilty to the charges and asked for a jury trial on Monday. Proppe’s next court appearance is scheduled for November 25.

Starting in mid-October, travelers to Hawaii were allowed to avoid the quarantine if they were able to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of arrival. Health officials on Maui are also encouraging travelers to undergo a second test within 72 hours of arriving on the island.

Both San Francisco and Oakland airports are offering preflight rapid COVID-19 testing for travelers to Hawaii.