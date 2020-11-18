SANTA CLARA (CBS SF/AP) — Just weeks after a positive COVID-19 test kept several of the San Francisco 49ers’ offensive weapons off the field, the virus appears to be plaguing the team’s defense.

The team announced Wednesday that it placed rookie defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw on the COVID-19 list, mere days after the team added defensive lineman Arik Armisted to the list. The team also noted that it just began contact tracing, so other players could be added to the list.

The announcements come after the team went through an ordeal with wide receiver Kendrick Bourne testing positive, then negative twice, then positive again before testing negative before the 49ers played the New Orleans Saints. The original positive test and contact tracing prevented Bourne, wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and left tackle Trent Williams from playing against the GReen Bay Packers, who beat the 49ers 34-17.

As COVID tests began to damage the 49ers defensive line, the team might’ve found some relief when it claimed defensive lineman Takk McKinley off waivers from the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Niners tried to claim McKinley last week after he was waived by Atlanta but the Bengals beat them out. McKinley failed his physical in Cincinnati and San Francisco ended up with him anyway. He can join the team once he completes COVID-19 protocols and passes a physical.

McKinley was a first-round pick by the Falcons in 2016. He had 17 1/2 sacks, two passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 49 career games. He had one sack in four games this season.

The 49ers have a bye this week and return to play on Nov. 29 against the Los Angeles Rams.

