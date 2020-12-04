SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem will be providing KPIX 5 users with a weekly tip list on how best to survive the current coronavirus outbreak.

MUSIC FESTIVAL: FOR SANTA CRUZ

Saturday 7 pm

Colin Hay of Men At Work is on the bill at Love You Madly, a live stream event for Santa Cruz fire relief. Included are other musical luminaries; Sammy Hagar, Boz Scaggs & Bonnie Raitt, Joe Satriani, Los Lobos and The String Cheese Incident & more . An online auction features one-of-a-kind music memorabilia and experiences.

santacruzfirerelief.org/love-you-madly-a-stream-for-santa-cruz-fire-relief-full-lineup-revealed/

LEGEND AWARDS: THE ACADEMY SF

Friday 7pm

Juanita More: style icon, gourmand, DJ and party producer is to be crowned “LEGENDARY” by The Academy SF. The annual Legend award goes to a pillar of the San Francisco LGBTQ+ community. The virtual crowning is tonight at 7pm in a live stream.

academy-sf.com

FUNDRAISER: COOKING FOR A CAUSE

Three Michelin-starred Chef Dominique Crenn joins the brigade of 30 chefs participating in ChefsGiving 2020 – Cooking for a Cause! The effort supports First Responders who have battled the worst fires in the history of the Western Region.

Top Chefs & celebrities from their homes to yours teach you some of their favorite holiday recipes, all in one big tasty Video Cookbook!!

Among others participating: Chefs Marcus Samuelson, Andrew Zimmern, Martin Yan, Tanya Holland, Big Jims BBQ and rocker Sammy Hagar. I also cook my mum’s Shepherd Pie with friend & legendary Chef Roland Passot. Powered by Dads That Cook and ChefsGiving, the goal of this fundraising effort is 1 million dollars!!

Please subscribe to the series (donation of $25) and learn new recipes for the holidays. Honored to be one of the Co-founders of ChefsGiving 2020.

chefsgiving.org

GIVE: FOOD FOR BAY AREA FAMILIES

The need is as great as it has ever been to feed families in need in the Bay Area. Consider a donation of food or a financial gift. Every donation matters and every dollar counts. Join KPIX and Whole Foods in this important season of giving. Please give what you can.

Donate Here

FILM: SUPPORT SF FILM

Thursday 6pm

The best in San Francisco filmmaking is celebrated next Thursday with the SF Film Awards Night. This annual event is virtual this year but will be equally star-studded with appearances by Director Aaron Sorkin, Glen Close and other film luminaries. The online fundraiser supports the next generation of moviemakers, all things Bay Area film, and cross-cultural diversity. Thursday, December 8th at 6pm – roll camera and see you there.

sffilm.org/event/sffilm-awards-night-2020/

FUN: THE VITALS COMIC

Marvel comics are showcasing a new set of heroes – real-life crusaders – the medical staff on the COVID-19 front lines. The comics are being shared at hospitals across the country. Get you marvelous graphic art about real-life heroes here:

marvel.com/articles/comics/marvel-and-ahn-team-up-to-celebrate-nurses

FUNDRAISER: BROADWAY DREAMS

Saturday 4pm

Invest in the career of Broadway’s future stars in a virtual gala this Saturday. Stars of stage will be on hand to present and perform in this annual showbiz fundraiser. Plus bid on one-of-a-kind Broadway-related auction items.

broadwaydreams.org

MUST-SEE TV: HOLLY DOLLY CHRISTMAS

Sunday 8pm

Join the queen of country Dolly Parton for songs of the season, a holiday spectacular. The CBS show on Sunday features the divine Dolly and some surprise guests – Santa perhaps?

cbs.com/recommended/news/1010071/dolly-parton-to-spread-holiday-cheer-with-a-holly-dolly-christmas-dec-6-on-cbs/

MOVIE: GODFATHER III RECUT

Big news for fans of moviemaker Francis Ford Coppola – Godfather III has been recut

The film was largely panned for the convoluted plot when first unleashed in 1990. Godfather III about the death of Michael Corrilone (played by Al Pacino) has been reshaped and renamed and given new life. See it online and enjoy the movie trailer here. Reviews so far have been more than favorable. Bravo, Mr.Coppola. END scene!

youtu.be/uXsl0QdFUMA

ON AIR: THE QUEEN OF UK RADIO

Legendary BBC Radio1 DJ Annie Nightingale joins Soho Radio host Nick Carpenter for a conversation about her impressive five-decade broadcasting career. Since 1970 (from disco to punk to new wave to acid house to trip-hop & more) Annie has been sharing her passion for all styles of music. Fifty years on Annie is still beloved, still winning new listeners and new fans and remains on air weekly. I recall doing homework as a teen on Sunday nights in the 80’s when ANNIE would come on beginning always with one word: “Hi!” That also happens to partly be the name of her new book “Hey Hi Hello”! Listen to Annie with my mate Nick on Soho Radio here:

sohoradiolondon.com/shows/

WATCH: UNCLE FRANK

This is a heart-tugger of a film about love and loss in a backdrop of ignorance in 1970’s rural America. Uncle Frank played beautifully by Paul Bethany carries the weight of his past and his unresolved family issues until all crashes in a crushing but enlightening crescendo revealing his true self and gay identity. A must-see. Have a box of tissues on hand.

amazon.com/Uncle-Frank-Paul-Bettany/dp/B08KZCMFRQ/

SIP & STAY: WINE COUNTRY GETAWAY

Enjoy the best of wine country with a stay for the holidays at Meritage Resort & Spa in Napa. Imbibe at any one of nine tasting rooms, serving up the best of wine country. Dinner and brunch are served at Olive & Hay – a farm-to-table al fresco dining experience. While soaking up the sights and sounds of wine country treat yourself to a treatment in their luxurious spa. Check the website for special holiday offerings and news, you’ll be jolly glad you did.

meritagecollection.com/meritage-resort

Please email suggestions: liamsf@aol.com

Follow me on socials: @liammayclem