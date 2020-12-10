SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Santa Clara County is sending out teams door-to-door to administer COVID tests to help curtail the surge in coronavirus cases.

The county Public Health Department said Thursday the teams will focus first in East San Jose where 55% of the population is Latino and where many do not have the ability or means to get tested.

Health officials have been seeing huge numbers of COVID cases on the Eastside and county-wide, Latinos have made up a disproportionate amount of COVID cases and deaths compared to their population.

On Wednesday, county health officials confirmed a record 1,700 new cases and reported that three South Bay hospitals had reached ICU capacity.

According to the county COVID dashboard, there were a record 1,700 new confirmed cases over the past 24 hours in the county of some 2 million residents. The county also reported 76 new hospitalizations and three additional deaths on Wednesday.

San Jose Regional Medical Center was already at capacity as of Wednesday morning. Santa Clara County health officials confirmed that two other hospitals, O’Connor Hospital, and St. Louis hospital, had filled all available ICU beds.