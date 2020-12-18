FREMONT (CBS SF) — A man on probation for weapons charges was arrested following a strong-arm robbery in Fremont and police chase along Interstate Highway 880, authorities said.

Fremont police said officers responded at 1:33 p.m. Thursday to a report of a strong-arm robbery at the Fremont Hub Shopping Center. Two victims aged 63 and 64 told police that a suspect approached them, robbed them of their purses, and fled to a waiting grey sedan.

An undercover detective, part of a group of detectives already patrolling the area because of increased burglaries and robberies, saw the suspect car fleeing the area and began following it as it turned onto northbound Interstate 880, police said.

Other detectives in unmarked cars also began to follow the suspect vehicle as patrol officers also responded to assist. After the vehicle exited 880 at Fremont Blvd. and began driving near additional shopping plazas, police attempted an enforcement stop, police said.

Instead, the vehicle fled and police began a pursuit that was broken off when detectives lost sight of the vehicle. Shortly after, other detectives found the suspect vehicle heading north on 880 into Oakland and eventually getting off at the 98th Ave. exit, police said.

The suspect vehicle drove by a jewelry store and dropped off a passenger while the driver waited near the front of the business. Detectives decided to detain the suspect in the jewelry store to prevent another robbery from occurring, police said. The driver fled the scene and was not located.

The suspect at the jewelry store was identified as 26-year-old Leon Robinson of Oakland. Officers searched Robinson and found him in possession of stolen property from one of the victims. He was booked at the Fremont City Jail for robbery, possession of stolen property, and violating his probation.

Robinson is on probation for being a felon in possession of a firearm and has three prior arrests for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He also has a prior arrest for possession of an illegal assault weapon.

Robinson’s arraignment was scheduled for Monday.

Anyone with additional information about the robbery was asked to contact the Fremont Police Investigations Unit at 510-790-6900.