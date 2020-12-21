BERKELEY (CBS SF) – A 2-year-old thoroughbred named Love Wins died at Golden Gate Fields Saturday, bringing to 26 the number of horses to have died at the track so far this year.

The death was reported on the California Horse Racing Board’s website but no cause is listed.

The website notes if horses die during racing, training or doing “other” activities, which can include things like illnesses or stable accidents.

“Other” is listed in connection with Love Wins’ death.

The website also notes that the horse’s trainer is Luis Mendez.

So far this year, 94 horses have died at California horse tracks, according to the website, which can be found at http://www.chrb.ca.gov/racing_fatalities.aspx.

The horse death comes a month after the track had to close following a major COVID-19 outbreak at the facility, which infected more than 200 people.

