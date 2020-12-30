SAN MATEO (CBS SF) –San Mateo Police have arrested a man for suspected auto theft early Wednesday morning, one week after he was arrested for allegedly stealing holiday packages.

Police said they were patrolling the area of the 100 block of West Hillsdale Boulevard around 2 a.m. when they spotted a suspicious vehicle. According to DMV records, the vehicle was reported stolen on December 20.

Officers performed an traffic stop and arrested the suspect, identified as 25-year-old David Benedicrivas on suspicion of grand theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. Due to state and county COVID-19 regulations, Benedicrivas was issued a felony citation and released with a promise to appear in court.

Police said Benedicrivas was arrested on December 23 for allegedly stealing packages in the Bay Meadows neighborhood. Following his arrest, he was released by citation and provided a court date due to COVID-19 protocols at the San Mateo County Jail.

A second suspect linked to the package thefts remains at large, police said. The second suspect is described as a male adult, last seen wearing a red hoodie with a gray sweater underneath, dark panths, tan shoes and a tan fanny pack with a shoulder strap.

Anyone with information about the package thefts are asked to contact the San Mateo Police Department by calling 650-522-7700 or by email at police@cityofsanmateo.org. Anonymous tips can be sent to http://tinyurl.com/SMPDtips or by calling 650-522-7676.