SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A child riding a scooter was struck and killed by a vehicle in San Jose on Thursday, police said.
San Jose police said dispatchers received the call at 11:17 a.m. Thursday. The crash happened in the area of Santee Dr. and McQuesten Dr. next to Santee Elementary School.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation, police said.
The fatal crash comes a day after a young girl was struck and killed in San Jose by a vehicle being unloaded from a car carrier at a San Jose dealership.
Police said Thursday’s crash was the 48th fatal collision in San Jose and the 49th fatal crash victim of 2020.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added shortly.
