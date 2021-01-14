SAN MATEO (CBS SF) – A San Mateo man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that critically injured a bicyclist on New Year’s Day.

According to police, the cyclist was struck in the area of Tilton Avenue and North Humboldt Street around 9:30 a.m. on January 1. The victim, identified as a 68-year-old man from San Mateo, was hospitalized in critical condition.

As of Thursday, the victim remains in critical condition at a local trauma center.

Police said the suspect, later identified as 28-year-old Cesar Barillas Aguilar, turned himself into police later that day and that the case was sent to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s office.

On Wednesday, the DA’s office issued a $50,000 arrest warrant for Barillas Aguilar and he was arrested at his home shortly after.

According to jail records, Barillas Aguilar is facing charges of felony hit-and-run and driving a motor vehicle without a license. Barrilas Aguilar is being held at the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact Sgt. Craig Collom at 650-522-7742 or ccollom@cityofsanmateo.org. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at http://tinyurl.com/SMPDTips or by calling 650-522-7676.