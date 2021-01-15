SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A class action suit has been filed against Bank of America for its role in the widespread fraud involving California Employment Development Department (EDD) debit cards provided by the bank to people receiving unemployment benefits.

KPIX 5 first exposed how hackers took advantage of people in need. A San Francisco law firm filed the class-action lawsuit Thursday alleging a laundry list of failings by Bank of America, saying the suit is a wakeup call for the bank and that the problems could have been foreseen.

The sui alleges the bank violated the California Consumer Privacy Act, the Unfair Competition Law, parts of the Electronic Funds Transfer Act, along with breach of contract with the EDD.

“Bank of America was required to provide secure accounts for unemployment payments,but failed to provide basic security measures, such as industry-standard chip technology to safeguard EDD debit cards,” said a statement from attorney Brian Danitz of Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy law firm. “As a result, thousands have lost their only lifeline due to fraudulent transactions and hacked accounts.”

About 1.4 million accounts have been frozen to investigate possible fraud. Over the last few months, KPIX 5 has spoken to dozens of people who say not only are they victims of fraud, but they’ve had no luck trying to get help from the bank or from the EDD.

“Bank of America isn’t taking this seriously,” said EDD fraud victim Brooke Suchomel. “It absolutely feels like we are being treated like second-class citizens.”

“Like everyone else, I was on the phone on hold two-to three hours, click, call again,” said EDD fraud victim Maria Ramirez.

There was no immediate response from Bank of America.