SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Hurricane-force winds ripped through Sonoma County for more than 3 hours early Tuesday with gusts of 90 mph or higher in the Mayacamas Mountains, toppling trees and power lines and sparking a small wildfire near Geyserville.

Across the Bay Area, thousands woke up Tuesday morning in darkened homes. PG&E reported major outages in Oakland — where more than 6,000 were without power –and also across the South Bay.

Meanwhile, BART service was halted Tuesday morning between Richmond and El Cerrito del Norte on the Richmond Line in the Berryessa, Richmond and Millbrae directions due to windstorm debris on the track.

The San Francisco Bay Area was under a High Wind Warning until 10 a.m. The National Weather Service reported gusts of 95 mph in the Sonoma hills, 82 mph near Middletown, 74 mph in the Healdsburg hills and 84 mph on Mt. Diablo in the East Bay.

Strong, damaging winds continue to affect portions of the region this morning. Wind gusts exceeded 90 mph in the Mayacamas Mountains in the past 3 hours with gusts of 54 mph currently reported in San Francisco. #CAwx #BayAreaWX #highwinds pic.twitter.com/UimVUrsgVz — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 19, 2021

Firefighters quickly extinguished at 4 wind-whipped wildfires — a blaze that burned about 10 acres near the Cal-Pine Geo-thermal plant area off Geysers Resort Rd and a fire that forced some Milpitas homes to be evacuated Monday evening.

The #OldFire in NE Sonoma County near the Lake County line burnsabout 5-10 acres in the Geysers region late Monday night Jan. 18, 2021 amid strong offshore winds. https://t.co/kJkYD5DrsC @NorthBayNews #CAwx #FireSeason pic.twitter.com/FiSWJ7wCpA — Kent Porter (@kentphotos) January 19, 2021

The Milpitas vegetation fire on a hillside near County Club Drive was first reported at 8:45 p.m. Police evacuated residents just briefly from four streets. No one was injured in the blaze and no structures were damaged.

Battalion Chief Jason Schoonover said the cause of the fire has not been determined. Winds helped spread the fire, which was contained to about two acres.

Another blaze ignited near the Altamont Pass Road. Approximately, 1 acre of mulch and debris burned before it was brought under control.

ACFD crews E08, E318, E320, Dozer17 & BC03, @LPFDFirefighter & @calfireSCU are providing a full vegetation response on Altamont Pass Road in unic. Livermore. Approx. 1 acre of mulch and debris are smoldering or on fire. #ALCOFIRE @alcofirefighter pic.twitter.com/jjA3HEmjwR — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) January 19, 2021

Firefighters were also battling a small wildfire in the Santa Cruz Mountains near Highway 9 and Skyline.

Elsewhere, the powerful winds toppled trees, left streets littered with leaves and branches and darken thousands of homes because of downed power lines.

In Los Gatos, the winds left Black Road filled with debris.

Meanwhile, a home was destroyed in Santa Rosa by a downed tree on in the 5000 bock of Middlebrook Lane. The large fir tree fell Wednesday evening.

Calistoga city officials warned residents to trees and power lines were down in the 900 block of Foothill. Highway 9 in the Santa Cruz Mountains was also blocked by downed power and cable lines.

Downed power lines also shutdown I-680 between Scott Creek in Fremont and Jacklin Road in Milpitas for several hours before lanes were reopened late Monday night.