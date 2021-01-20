SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) – The California Department of Public Health said healthcare providers can once again distribute a batch of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine that faced scrutiny over reports of allergic reactions.

In a statement Wednesday night, state epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan said providers can resume distribution of doses from lot 41L20A. Pan said a review of the evidence by health experts, regulators, the FDA and CDC, along with the manufacturer “found no scientific basis to continue the pause.”

CDPH ordered the pause after seven people who received their shots at a vaccination clinic in San Diego County reported adverse reactions. In response, health officials in the Bay Area and across California held back doses from the batch in question, or notified patients who were given the doses.

“On the basis of a lengthy discussion of the clinical findings among the seven vaccine recipients (all of whom received treatment and recovered), aided by the three guest experts in allergy and immunology, it was concluded that while one or more of the seven individuals had angioedema, anaphylaxis was not confirmed in any of them and none experienced a life-threatening adverse event following administration of the vaccine,” said a review by the Western States Scientific Safety Workgroup.

The workgroup also noted the large numbers of people who also received shots from the same batch at the same clinic, along with those at other sites, did not report similar adverse effects.

“These findings should continue to give Californians confidence that vaccines are safe and effective, and that the systems put in place to ensure vaccine safety are rigorous and science-based,” Pan said.

The state epidemiologist went on to say that members of her family who have qualified to receive their shots because they are health care workers or due to their age have received their COVID-19 shots.

“I encourage every Californian to get the vaccine when it’s their turn,” Pan concluded.