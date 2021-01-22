OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Derick Almena, the master leaseholder of the Oakland Ghost Ship warehouse which burned in a December 2016 fire that killed 36 people, accepted a plea deal Friday morning that would avoid a second trial and likely any prison time.

As part of the deal, Almena pleaded guilty to 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter and faces a possible 12-year prison sentence. However, it remains unclear whether Alemena would serve any prison time, based on time already served and good behavior.

Almena served nearly three years at Santa Rita Jail before his release in May 2020, when authorities freed non-violent offenders after a COVID outbreak within the facility.

Mary Alexander, the attorney for 11 victims’ families, told KPIX 5 she believes because of COVID Almena will serve whatever remaining jail time at home.

Almena remains on electronic monitoring, said Judge Trina Thompson, who presided at the hearing Friday in Alameda County Superior Court in Oakland. Sentencing was scheduled for March 8.

A second trial for Almena had been scheduled for last year, but got delayed in part due to the pandemic.

The fire occurred on the evening d of Dec. 2, 2016, during a dance party at the warehouse on the 1300 block of 31st Avenue. Shoddy electrical wiring sparked the fire that killed 36 people, many young adults.

A lengthy trial for Almena and co-defendant Max Harris, the warehouse’s artistic director, ended last Sept. 5 with jurors deadlocked 10-2 in favor of convicting Almena and acquitting Harris of all charges. Harris was released from custody later that day but Almena remained in custody in lieu of $750,000 bail.

In 2018, Almena accepted a plea deal including nine years prison time. But that deal later fell apart when the judge felt Almena did not show remorse for his role in the fire.

The Oakland City Council last November approved a settlement giving a total of $399,000 to 12 people who were once residents of the Ghost Ship warehouse before it burned down, according to council records.

That settlement followed the approval in July of $32.7 million, which was given to one victim who survived and some of the families of the victims who died.

Last week, families of the Ghost Ship fire victims said they were upset to learn about the possible plea deal for Almena.

“I had a heavy, sinking feeling this is as close to justice as we’re going to get, and that’s not very close at all,” said Colleen Dolan, whose daughter Chelsea Faith Dolan died in the fire.

“For the families, it is a crushing blow there will be no trial and that Almena is not being held accountable,” said Alexander, who is representing victims’ families in civil cases against the City of Oakland and owners of the warehouse.