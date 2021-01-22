SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Multiple arrests have been announced in connection with a shootout in San Francisco’s Tenderloin that injured at least five people last weekend.

Police said in a statement that at least two groups exchanged gunfire near Eddy and Taylor Streets shortly after 9 p.m. on January 16.

Three of the victims were taken by private vehicles to Oakland, where they were hospitalized for injuries that were not life threatening. The other two victims were taken to a hospital in San Francisco, also with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators determined that four of the injured parties participated in the gun battle. Police have since arrested 30-year-old Cory James Howard of Stockton, 44-year-old Karmal Howard of Antioch and 44-year-old Robert Mitchell of San Francisco.

All three face charges of carrying concealed firearms, carrying loaded firearms and for being convicted felons in possession of firearms. Karmal Howard faces an additional charge of providing false information to a police officer.

The fourth suspect will be booked once he is out of the hospital, police said.

Police said Cory Howard and Mitchell are on probation, while Karmal Howard is on parole.

The three suspects in custody are being held without bond and are expected to appear in court on Monday, according to jail records.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the department’s tip line by calling 415-575-4444 or via text at “TIP411,” beginning the message with SFPD.