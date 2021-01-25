YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (CBS SF) – As cleanup continues from a major wind storm, officials at Yosemite National Park said reopening would not take place until at least Saturday, as a strong winter storm fueled by an atmospheric river is set to arrive.

“Park staff continue to clear roads and trails, mitigate hazard trees, and work toward restoring safe conditions for employees and visitors due to last week’s Mono wind event,” the park said on its Facebook page on Monday. Two giant sequoias were among the trees fell during the wind event, and several buildings at the park were damaged, including employee homes.

The first in a series of major winter storms are set to arrive Tuesday night, bringing substantial amounts of snow, which could cause hazardous conditions and falling trees. Additional storms are expected to bring more wet weather through much of this week. Bay Area residents are also bracing for potential storm impacts, including possible flooding and mudslides, particularly in areas impacted by last year’s massive wildfires.

Park officials said once Yosemite reopens, the park will be open 24 hours a day. Yosemite Valley Lodge and The Ahwanee hotel are slated to reopen on February 5, while Upper Pines Campground is slated to reopen on February 8.

Visitors will be able to access the park using Highways 140 and 120, along with Hetch Hetchy Road. Meanwhile, areas south of Yosemite Valley including Badger Pass, Wawona, Mariposa Grove, the park’s south entrance and Wawona Road, would remain closed until further notice.