SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Bay Area residents were bracing for an atmospheric river-fueled series of storms which have prompted a number of watches and warnings across the region, especially for areas scarred by wildfires – including in the Santa Cruz Mountains where some evacuations have been ordered.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch for the coastal North Bay, North Bay interior valleys, North Bay mountains, the San Francisco Peninsula coast, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Lucia Mountains, and the Los Padres National Forest.

The flood watch was set to be in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon.

According to the weather service, the storms will bring prolonged periods of moderate to heavy rain along with gusty winds, with the brunt of the storm forecast to occur between Tuesday evening through Wednesday.

An #AtmosphericRiver is forecast to produce periods of heavy rain across the #BayArea and Central Coast from late Tuesday through late Thursday. Greatest rain totals forecast for the #SantaCruzMountains and #SantaLuciaMontains, including #BigSur. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/VIgvI4983q — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 24, 2021

As much as 10 inches of rain is expected in the Santa Cruz Mountains and as much as 13 inches in the Santa Lucia Mountains, with even higher amounts possible on southwest-facing slopes in the coastal ranges like Big Sur, the weather service said.

There was “high confidence” that thresholds for debris flow will be met in the burn scar areas of Meyers, Walbridge, Glass, Hennessey, Woodward CZU Lightning Complex, Carmel/River, and Dolan, according to the weather service.

On Monday, Cal Fire issued evacuation orders for residents in the Santa Cruz Mountain burn area of last fall’s devastating CZU Lightning Complex fire ahead of the storm’s arrival.

People living in burn scar areas were urged to sign up for their county’s alert system and have a “go bag” ready in case of evacuations.

For non-burn scar areas, there could be rapid ponding of water in urban areas and low-lying areas with poor drainage.

Monday there was light to moderate precipitation and scattered showers forecast before the atmospheric river’s arrival Tuesday. Temperatures across the Bay Area will be cool with daytime highs in the 50s and lows at night in the 20s and 30s.

KPIX 5 Weather Center: Current Conditions, Maps, Forecasts For Your Area

Gusty winds remained along the coast with temperatures in the 40s. A Wind Advisory expired at 10 a.m. Monday, but a High Wind Watch remained in effect from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning for San Francisco, Coastal North Bay, and San Francisco Peninsula Coast.

Meanwhile, a Gale Warning was in effect through 3 a.m. Tuesday from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point, with northwest winds 25 to 35 knots with gusts up to 45 knots and seas 13 to 17 feet at 14 seconds.

Mariners were urged to alter their plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

