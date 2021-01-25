SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The family of a UC Berkeley freshman who disappeared last September has offered a $10,000 reward for information in connection with the case.

Sydney Kaitlyn West, 19, was last seen near the Golden Gate Bridge around 6:45 a.m. on September 30, 2020.

According to her family, a private investigator has followed up on dozens of tips, but none have led to West’s whereabouts. Camera footage has been reviewed and interviews have been conducted among West’s friends and acquaintances, but there are no leads.

“We know that there was a lot of pedestrian, car and bicycle traffic on the Golden Gate Bridge the morning Sydney disappeared. Someone may have seen something — any piece of information could help lead us to Sydney,” parents Kimberly and Jay West said in a joint statement.

Sydney West is from Chapel Hill, North Carolina, but also grew up in the Pleasanton area.

She is described as standing 5’10”, weighing about 130 pounds, with light brown hair and blue eyes and possibly wearing glasses. West may have been wearing dark leggings, blue Vans shoes and a teal sweatshirt at the time of her disappearance.

West’s family urges anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Scott Dudek, their investigator, who can be reached at 925-705-8328. The San Francisco Police Department’s tip line can be reached at 415-575-4444.