SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — State health officials on January 25 lifted the restrictive statewide stay-at-home order tied to ICU capacity for the hospital region that had been since December.

RELATED: Explanation Of California Color Coded Tier System

The lifting of the order means that many businesses will be allowed to reopen in Bay Area counties under Purple Tier guidelines. Currently, all counties in the Bay Area — and in much of the state — are expected to be designated at the Purple Tier Tuesday, indicating that the COVID-19 virus is widespread.

RELATED: Blueprint For a Safer Economy: Activity and Business Tiers

As state health officials have noted, individual counties are allowed to make restrictions tighter with guidelines issued by their local health department, but counties cannot institute restrictions that are more relaxed than state guidelines.

While most counties were adjusting the current COVID restrictions immediately, San Francisco announced that the city’s return to Purple Tier guidance would begin on Thursday, January 28.

Officials in counties across the Bay Area anxious for businesses to reopen as widely as possible have issued a reminder of the current COVID guidance and restrictions under the Purple Tier. Most of the counties in the Bay Area issued a release detailing what businesses and activities would immediately reopen. Links to the latest information on what is open by county are available below.

Alameda County: media release | county COVID page

Contra Costa County: media release | county COVID page

Marin County: media release | county COVID page

Napa County: media release | county COVID page

San Francisco City/County: media release | county COVID page

San Mateo County: media release | county COVID page

Santa Clara County: media release | county COVID page

Solano County: no media release issued | county COVID page

Sonoma County: no media release issued | county COVID page