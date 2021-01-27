MONTEREY (CBS SF) — A potent atmospheric river storm stalled over Monterey County Wednesday, dumping heavy rain on areas scarred by last fall’s of the Carmel, River and Dolan wildfires, triggering at least one mudslide in a rural, farming area south of Salinas.

While the National Weather Service has lifted some warnings for the San Francisco Bay Area as the wide plume of airborne moisture moved south early Wednesday, forecasters have kept the flash flood warning in place of Monterey County until at least 1:30 p.m.

Flash Flood Warning continues for Monterey County, CA until 1:30 PM PST pic.twitter.com/I5d7P8Pryo — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 27, 2021

By 10 a.m., Chalk Peak along the Big Sur coast had gotten nearly 6 inches of rain, Three Peaks had received 4.42 inches and Hunter Liggett nearly 3 inches of rain.

Forecasters issued an ominous warning that the atmospheric river was stalled over the Dolan burn zone.

“Model data suggests the atmospheric river will remain directly near or over the Dolan fire area over the next 12-18 hours as the atmospheric river tilts from westerly to more southwesterly oriented,” the NWS posted on Twitter.

Radar and satellite imagery indicates the atmospheric river has now stalled directly over the #Dolan fire. Model data suggests the AR will remain directly near or over the #Dolan fire area over the next 12-18 hours as AR tilts from westerly to more southwesterly oriented#cawx pic.twitter.com/9ZW0FDKf5D — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 27, 2021

The heavy rain triggered a mudslide in the River Rd area near the Salinas River and Highway 101 south of Salinas. KSBW reported that at least one person was sent to the hospital and an estimated 50 large animals were in the process of being rescued.

River Road has been closed by the California Highway Patrol from Chualar River Road north to Parker Canyon Road due to flooding and mud.

MCRFD working with local property owners on damage assessment In the River Rd area. Thank you to all the local ranchers helping with heavy equipment needs. pic.twitter.com/9xcVPio9kT — Mont. Co. Regional Fire (@mcrfd) January 27, 2021

The weather service said its tracking has the Big Sur coastline as the ‘bullseye’ for the storm front that has been intensified by the moisture from an atmospheric river.

“Our local in-house model is showing extensive storm totals in the Big Sur hills in excess of 20 inches with a bullseye amount in excess of 31 inches,” the weather service said.

Evacuation orders have been issued this week for parts of Monterey County in or downslope of burn scars from wildfires last year.

Monterey County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Evacuation Order for areas within and two miles downslope of Dolan Fire burn scar effective Tuesday, January 26th at 1:00 p.m. Evacuation Map: https://t.co/eAkQq5xKo8 pic.twitter.com/cgjCe28j2c — Monterey County Office of Emergency Services (@MontereyCoOES) January 26, 2021

Forecasters said the rugged, mountainous geography of the region which draws millions of visitors annually will also play a role in intensifying the storm.

“The hills above Big Sur will be the perfect lifting mechanism to squeeze out moisture as the boundary will stall for upwards of 24 hours,” forecasters said. “The Dolan, Carmel and River burn areas from 2020 will be of great concern for mud and debris flow issues. Even without those this is the type of event that usually causes numerous rock and mudslides along Highway 1.”

Caltrans has shut down Highway 1 along the Big Sur coastline . The highway closure took effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday between Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County and Deetjen’s Big Sur Inn in Monterey County and will remain in effect until Thursday.