ning SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A mudslide was reported along the Sonoma County coast Wednesday in an area burned by the 2020 Meyers Fire, one of several incidents across the Bay Area as an atmospheric river storm lashed the region.

The mudslide was reported at State Highway 1 and Fort Ross Road, about 12 miles northwest of Jenner. The area was burned as part of the Walbridge/Meyers Fire incident, with 2,300 acres burned in the area of Meyers Grade Road.

There was no immediate report of damage or injuries from the slide.

A Flash Flood Watch was in effect for all burn scar areas across the Bay Area through Thursday afternoon, while a Flash Flood Warning was in effect for the CZU and Dolan burn scars until Wednesday evening.

Other mudslides and debris flows were reported in Monterey County because of the storms, damaging some two dozen structures.

The atmospheric river roared through the San Francisco Bay Area early Wednesday, flooding roadways and downing trees and power lines with substantial rains and high winds.

Across the Bay Area, the heavy downpours caused minor flooding on local freeways, downed trees and knocked out power to at least 36,000 homes. Winds were clocked as high as 80 mph on Mt. Diablo in the East Bay and 84 mph in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

In Rohnert Park, powerful overnight winds sent a 100-foot popular tree crashing into a trailer at the mobile home park around 9 p.m. At the time, the two residents were home and narrowly escaped a tragedy.

A woman who lived in the trailer was in bed when the tree crashed through the ceiling, ending up just a few feet from crushing her.

Meanwhile in Marin County, the strong winds and rain brought a large tree crashing down on top of a car in Inverness. The Marin County Sheriff’s Department said it happened around 9 p.m. Fortunately, no one was injured, according to authorities.