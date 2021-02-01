SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Officials in San Francisco announced the opening of the city’s first neighborhood COVID-19 vaccination site in the city’s Mission District on Monday as the city expands rollout of the shots.

The site located at 24th and Capp Streets is in one of the neighborhoods most impacted by the pandemic. Health officials said testing continues to show that the Latino community is experiencing high rates of new infections, with recent results revealing more than 1 in 10 Latinos who are tested are testing positive for the virus.

“COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted our Latino community, which is why it’s so important that we’re bringing these vaccines directly to the neighborhoods that have been hit so hard,” Mayor London Breed said in a statement.

The site is currently appointment-only, with shots being offered to community health workers and local residents within the Unidos en Salud network, which includes vulnerable populations who are uninsured.

Officials said the site will initially offer 120 vaccinations per day, with capacity increasing to 200-400 per day once additional supplies are available.

Additional neighborhood vaccination sites are expected to open in the Bayview, Excelsior District, Visitacion Valley and other neighborhoods with high COVID-19 rates and limited healthcare access.

Breed said the neighborhood vaccination sites are part of a larger strategy to administer 10,000 vaccinations a day. Last month, the city opened its first mass vaccination site at City College, with plans to open sites at Moscone Center and the SF Produce Market. Vaccines would also be distributed through community clinics and through a partnership with Safeway pharmacies.

People who live or work in San Francisco can sign up for notifications on when they are eligible to receive vaccines by visiting sf.gov/vaccinenotify.

The Mission District site is being operated in partnership with Unidos en Salud / United in Health, UCSF and the Latino Task Force.