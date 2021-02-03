SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Authorities are searching for at least two suspects who burglarized the recently-shuttered Cliff House restaurant in San Francisco and stole historic items from the establishment.

According to United States Park Police, at least two suspects broke into the historic building on January 26, sometime between 1 and 5 a.m. Police said that among the items stolen included a bathing suit from the old Sutro Bathhouse dating back to the early 1900s.

The restaurant, located just north of Ocean Beach and known for its spectacular views of the coast, closed after 47 years amid the COVID-19 pandemic and a dispute between the National Park Service and longtime operators Dan and Mary Hountalas.

A crowd gathered on December 31 to witness the famed sign being taken down. About 180 people lost their jobs in the closure.

Earlier this week, the San Francisco Chronicle reported that the Park Service was looking for another restaurant operator for the space, possibly as soon as this spring. Any new establishment would likely not be named the Cliff House, since the Hountalas family owns the trademark.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Park Police at 415-561-5505 or through the anonymous tip lines at 415-561-5150 or 1-888-361-3332. Tips can also be emailed at uspp_tipline@nps.gov.