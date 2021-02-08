SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A man charged in the brutal assault of an 84-year-old San Francisco man that was captured on video last month will remain in custody following a court hearing Monday.

The San Francisco District Attorney’s office told KPIX 5 on Monday that their detention motion to hold 19-year-old Antoine Watson without bail was granted by the court.

Watson is accused in the deadly attack of Vicha Ratanapakdee in the city’s Anza Vista neighborhood on January 28. He has pled not guilty to charges of murder and elder abuse causing death.

Surveillance video showed Ratanapakdee walking in the driveway of a home when the suspect barrels him into the victim violently, knocking him to the ground before the suspect casually walks away in the same direction he came from.

Police said they were quickly able to identify Watson as the assault suspect.

According to the San Francisco District Attorney’s office, Watson had been observed and contacted by San Francisco Police officers earlier that morning for traffic infractions resulting in a minor collision and was issued a citation. Body camera footage of the encounter led officers to identify Watson and a female associate he was with at the time of the assault.

Watson and his associate, 20-year-old Malaysia Goo, were arrested on January 30 without incident.

Last week, Mayor London Breed, joined by Police Chief Bill Scott and District Attorney Chesa Boudin, said violence in San Francisco would not be tolerated and that any perpetrators would “be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” especially those who targeted children or the elderly.