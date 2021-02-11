SAN JOSE (BCN) — The victim of a Tuesday morning homicide in downtown San Jose has been identified as a 48-year-old San Jose man Tong Nguyen, according to the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner.

The murder was reported at 2:09 a.m. at the 1400 block of Santa Clara Street near the Highway 101 underpass, according to San Jose Police.

When police arrived at the scene, they saw Nguyen on the floor “with trauma to his body,” police said.

Nguyen was pronounced dead at the scene. His cause of death was gunshot to the head, according to the county medical examiner.

There have not been any suspects apprehended yet and the homicide is still under investigation.

Nguyen’s death marks the city’s fourth homicide of 2021.

San Jose Police are asking those with information to contact Detective Sergeant Bagon .3589 or Detective Sanchez .4126 of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide unit at (408) 277-5283.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers hotline at (408) 947-7567.