FREMONT (CBS SF) – Police in Fremont announced additional details connected to an exchange of gunfire between officers and juvenile suspects during a foot pursuit earlier this week.

In a statement on Friday, the Fremont Police Department said Officer Andrew Dennis and Officer Jeffrey Carter were involved in the shooting. Both officers have 5-and-a-half years of service with Fremont Police.

Around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, an officer spotted a stolen vehicle near Cushing Parkway and Auto Mall Parkway. After waiting for additional units, police attempted to stop the vehicle, but the car fled.

Officers they pursued the vehicle northbound on Cushing and westbound on Stevenson Boulevard until they reached a dead end and several suspects fled on foot. Police said one of the suspects fired several rounds at the officers, who then returned fire.

The officers were not injured.

Four suspects were arrested at the scene and a firearm was recovered, according to officers. One of the suspects was hospitalized after a K9 unit was used to apprehend him after he did not comply, police said.

The suspects arrested Tuesday have been identified as a 17-year-old male from Hayward, a 16-year-old male from East Palo Alto, a 15-year-old male from East Palo Alto and a 14-year-old male from East Palo Alto.

Police said Friday that a fifth suspect, identified as a 16-year-old female from Hayward, was arrested on Wednesday.

All five suspects have been charged with home invasion robbery in juvenile court. The 17-year-old, 16-year-old male and 15-year-old face additional charges of using a firearm during the commission of a felony, while the 14-year-old has also been charged with felony evading. The 16-year-old female faces an additional charge of possession of stolen property.

Police said additional details, including video of the incident, is expected to be released in the next 7-10 days.